Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu, his wife Sarah (r ) and daughter Mweshi arrive at Parliament building for the presentation of the 2021 National Budget on September 25, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) says it is unlikely that the 2021 budget will deliver on economic stimulation resilience, given government’s huge debt repayments amounting to a total of over K45 billion. In a statement, Tuesday, JCTR executive director Fr Alex Muyebe lamented that government’s move to ensure it avoided default on debt repayments was being done at the expense of national development. “Although efforts have been made by government to ensure that Zambia does not default on its obligations reflective through budget allocation towards debt and dismantling...