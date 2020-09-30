STANDARD and Poors (S&P) Global Ratings have lowered its long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Zambia to ‘CCC-‘ from ‘CCC’ following the Zambian government’s request to suspend Eurobond debt interest payments. According to its latest ratings, S&P disclosed that it had lowered its long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Zambia to ‘CCC-‘ from ‘CCC’, with the country’s economic outlook revised downwards to negative, following the Zambian government’s request to suspend Eurobond debt interest payments, warning that the country was now at high risk of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.