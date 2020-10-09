Chongwe women prepare some traditional foods during the beyond maize public discussion organized by CSPR at Graka Lodge in Chongwe on September 12, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CIVIL Society Scaling Up Nutrition (CSO-SUN) says government’s lack of commitment to allocate more resources towards enhancing nutrition will lead to a reversal of the gains that have been made. According to the presentation made to the Parliamentary Budget Committee, CSO-SUN recommended that government should increase the nutrition budget lines for key line ministries and match nutrition donor funding, among others. “From the perspective of CSO-SUN and partners, the question to be asked is whether the 2021 budget lives up to its theme, in particular – ‘Build Resilience to Safeguard...