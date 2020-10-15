Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Parastatal bodies at Parliament on March 27, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SECRETARY to the Treasury Fredson Yamba says the country is unable to meet its scheduled debt obligations following failure to reach an agreement with Eurobond holders on the proposed six months delayed interest payment. In a statement, Tuesday, Yamba noted that Zambia would only be able to pay foreign exchange based debt to multilateral agencies and debt for a few priority projects that have an immediate economic and social impact. “In view of the urgency of the current situation, the Government has determined to ask all its external creditors to...