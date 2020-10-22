ECONOMIST Professor Oliver Saasa says despite the Ministry of Finance being the only one allowed to contract sovereign debt, several ministries, with authority from a higher office, have also been contracting debt, which sometimes creates the impression that Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu is misleading the country and international community. In an interview, Prof Saasa, the Premier Consult managing consultant, said both the World Bank and the Finance Minister were correct on Zambia’s debt position, but noted the need for improved debt reporting and monitoring mechanisms to guarantee accurate debt...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.