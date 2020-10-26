ZAMBIA’S economy severely contracted by an unprecedented 2.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which slashed productivity across various sectors, market data shows. But the mining and ICT sectors remained resilient and registered positive growth amid the Coronavirus onslaught, raising hopes of economic recovery. According to a Zanaco Economic Review and Outlook monthly report, released this month, Zambia’s GDP severely contracted by an unprecedented 2.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which slashed productivity across various...



