Traders at Lusaka's Soweto market busy conducting their businesses in order to put food on their tables July 13, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE annual rate of inflation has increased to 16 per cent in October, up from 15.7 per cent recorded in September, mainly induced by a jump in food prices, according to the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZSA). Announcing Zambia’s annual rate of inflation for the month of October, ZSA Interim Statistician General Mulenga Musepa disclosed that the increased inflation this month was largely driven by significant price increases in food items, which include meat, chicken, cooking oil and sugar, among others. “The year-on-year inflation rate as measured by the all items...