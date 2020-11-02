ZAMBIA urgently needs debt relief to help the country deal with the Coronavirus pandemic and revive the stressed economy, says Oxfam. In a policy note dubbed: Zambia’s Private Debt and the Coronavirus, Oxfam, the globally-renowned NGO focused on fighting inequality to beat poverty, urged Eurbond holders, among other creditors, to grant Zambia debt relief because the country was currently overwhelmed with the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic. So far, Zambia has managed to secure debt repayment suspension from the China Development Bank (CDB) last week ahead of the crucial Eurobond...



