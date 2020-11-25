MINES Union of Zambia (MUZ) president Joseph Chewe says government should not allow Vedanta Resources to take control of Konkola Copper Mines. Last week the Court of Appeal reversed the decision of the Lusaka High Court in which it refused to refer the Konkola Copper Mines dispute between Vedanta Resources and ZCCM-IH to arbitration. This was in a case where the Zambian government, through ZCCM-IH took over KCM and initiated the processes of liquidation, a move that vedanta contested in the Lusaka High Court, and demanded that any dispute must...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.