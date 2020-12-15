THE Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc (CEC) says it remains hopeful that a quick solution can be found for Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to dismantle its outstanding US $150 million debt owed to the former to ease the heightened level of uncertainty. And CEC says it is upbeat that increased copper prices on the international market, coupled with newly-available COVID-19 vaccines, will revitalise growth prospects in its regional markets in 2021 and beyond. Meanwhile, CEC says the 2.1 US cents per share dividend, due to be paid to shareholders this month,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.