Economist Professor Oliver Saasa speaks as Development Finance Associates Senior Partner Trevor Hambayi listens during the launch of the Debt Study by CTPD at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on June 27, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECONOMIST Professor Oliver Saasa says the recently launched Economic Recovery Programme will end up like the much acclaimed Zambia plus program if there is no commitment from government in ensuring that the plan is implemented. In an interview, Prof Saasa noted that failure to implement the Zambia plus program worsened things for the country as the country’s debt makes it difficult for government to implement the plan. “There are comments regarding how Zambia Plus performed and if you look at that, you will see how dismally Zambia Plus performed. Most...