KONKOLA Copper Mines (KCM) Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu has insisted that his decision to split the mining company is legal and within his powers. Last week, KCM acting chief executive officer Enock Mponda announced that Milingo had decided to reorganise and restructure KCM into two subsidiary companies, namely KCM SmelterCo Limited, and Konkola Mineral Resources Limited effective February 1, 2021, in a bid to increase efficiency, foster optimisation and boost business opportunities. The unprecedented move, however, triggered widespread backlash from legal experts and concerned stakeholders that the splitting of the...



