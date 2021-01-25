ZAMBIA is expected to deposit its first instalment of the US $1.5 billion debt acquired following the attainment of majority shares in Mopani Copper Mines in April, 2021, Ministry of Mines Permanent secretary Barnaby Mulenga has revealed. And Mulenga says the vastness of the US $18 billion worth of copper at the mining firm makes the US $1.5 billion loan to Glencoe Plc “child’s play.” In an interview, Thursday, Mulenga said the change of ownership transaction will be completed in March and that by then. “In terms of the loan,...



