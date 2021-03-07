THE International Monetary Fund says Zambia has made significant progress on addressing its macroeconomic challenges, but discussions on the country’s economic bailout package are expected to continue. And Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu has reiterated that with the help of the IMF, Zambia will be able to address its fiscal and economic challenges, return the country to growth and improve citizens’ livelihoods. According to a statement, Thursday, IMF staff team leader David Robinson stated that while there was broad agreement on the nature and cause of the country’s underlying macroeconomic...



