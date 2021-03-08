ABSA Group Limited has announced the passing of its executive director and deputy chief executive Peter Matlare, who succumbed to COVID-19-related complications. In a statement, Monday, Absa stated that the seasoned corporate executive, who was responsible for Absa’s regional operations on the continent outside of South Africa, passed away on March 7, 2021, due to COVID-19-related complications. “It is with profound sadness that the Absa Group announces the passing of our executive director and deputy group chief executive Peter Matlare on March 7, 2021, due to COVID-19-related complications. Peter joined...



