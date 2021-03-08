GOVERNMENT’s takeover of Mopani Copper Mines and Konkola Copper Mines will not increase the mining companies’ copper productivity because the move is politically-motivated and will deter the much-needed fresh capital to expand operations, says UPND chairman for economics Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane. And Dr Musokotwane, who is also Liuwa UPND member of parliament, says a UPND administration will target to raise Zambia’s total copper production to hit three million metric tonnes by 2036 made possible by progressive measures designed to ramp up production. In a detailed economic analysis assessing government’s takeover...



