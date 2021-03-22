MOPANI Copper Mines Plc has no plans to make any employee redundant once ZCCM-IH takes full ownership from March 31, 2021, says acting chief executive officer Charles Sakanya. And Sakanya has insisted that ZCCM-IH’s imminent 100 per cent ownership of Mopani is the “best deal” for Zambians because citizens will benefit more compared to the previous status quo under Glencore Plc. Meanwhile, ZCCM-IH chief investments officer Brian Musonda has disclosed that Mopani’s enterprise value is above the US $1.5 billion debt that will be due to be repaid back to...



