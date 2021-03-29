THREE miners’ unions have signed a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with Kalumbila Minerals Limited (KML) on behalf of more than 1,400 employees that will see unionised workers get an increased basic salary increment of K1,000 across the board. Speaking during the signing ceremony between KML and three mine unions in Kalumbila, Thursday, KML general manager Sean Egner said the agreement was significant to the leadership at the Sentinel Copper Mine and to the economic challenges the 1,444 employees faced. In the agreement, unionised employees will now receive a total increment...



