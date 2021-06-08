ECONOMIST Mambo Hamaundu says the closing down of private business has the potential to affect investor confidence going into the elections. And Hamundu says there is a need for taxes to be lowered even as the country looks to stimulate its economy through the economic recovery plan. In an interview, Hamaundu said investor confidence would be affected by the outcome of this year’s general elections. “It goes without saying that the political environment does affect investor confidence. The way political parties behave will have a great influence on whether foreign...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.