ZAMBIA’s cost of living has continued to soar despite copper prices being the highest the country has ever recorded, currently at US$10,000 per metric tonne. According to the Zambia Statistics Agency monthly bulletin, the country’s inflation has risen to 23.2 per cent from 22.7 per cent in April 2021. On average, prices of goods and services increased by 23.2 per cent between May 2020 and May 2021. Chairperson and Economist Private Sector Development Association Yusuf Dodia says it does not make sense that the country has recorded high prices of...



