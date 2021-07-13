Economist Professor Oliver Saasa speaks as Development Finance Associates Senior Partner Trevor Hambayi listens during the launch of the Debt Study by CTPD at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on June 27, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECONOMIST Trevor Hambayi says the current prices of commodities in the country are not determined by the market but by political forces, and once elections pass, they will shoot by about 70 per cent. And Hambayi says Zambia’s per capita income is worse than it was 20 years ago. Per capita income is a measure of the amount of money earned per person in a in a given country and in a given year. It also determines the average income per person in a particular geographic region. Commenting on the...