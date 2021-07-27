BANKERS Association of Zambia (BAZ) Chief Executive Officer Leonard Mwanza says government is expected to finalise reconciliations with financial institutions and to also pay off loans on behalf of civil servants by July 31. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s breakfast show, Monday, Mwanza said public service workers’ loans were currently still active and would only be redeemed once government releases funds. “The issue which is there is a loan that is running and this loan can only come to a close if it is fully repaid. There are...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.