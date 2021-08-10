Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Parastatal bodies at Parliament on March 27, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Ministry of Finance has announced that Zambia has received US$1.3 billion from the International Monetary Fund to boost foreign reserves under the Special Drawing Rights facility. In a statement, the Ministry of Finance said that the US$1.3 billion would double the country’s foreign exchange reserves. “The increase in reserves will help build external resilience and support the current relative stability in the foreign exchange market. This in turn is expected to facilitate foreign and domestic investment flows, going forward,” read the statement. The ministry stated that on Monday, Zambia...