ECONOMIST Trevor Hambayi says it is the duty of every Zambian to help President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema to fix the country’s economy. And Hambayi says what Zambia needs the most is employment creation for the youth, who make up at least 60 percent of the population. In an interview, Monday, Hambayi said Zambia’s economy was in a condition worse than what was imagined. “It is never easy, it doesn’t matter what country it is, it doesn’t matter in what situation you are in except that Zambia’s [situation] is a lot worse...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.