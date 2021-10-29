THE annual rate of inflation for the month of October has decreased to 21.1 percent from 22.1 percent recorded in September 2021. Speaking during a briefing, Zambia Statistics Agency (ZSA) interim statistician general Mulenga Musepa attributed the decrease in the inflation rate to price movements in both food and non-food items. “The Annual inflation rate for October, 2021 decreased to 21.1 percent from 22.1 percent recorded in September 2021. This means that on average, prices of goods and services increased by 21.1 percent between October 2020 and October 2021. The...



