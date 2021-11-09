Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu (c) with officials from the Ban Ki Moon Centre for Global Citizens (BKMC)

MINISTER of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu has emphasised the need for increased commitment in scaling-up mitigation and adaptation measures to combat climate change in the country. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, Monday, Nzovu was speaking when he held talks with the Ban Ki Moon Centre for Global Citizens (BKMC), in a bid to seek support towards Zambia’s climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts. During a meeting held on the side-lines of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in...