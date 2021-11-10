Development Finance Associates Senior Partner Trevor Hambayi during the launch of the Debt Study by CTPD at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on June 27, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECONOMIST Trevor Hambayi says government’s move to accord mines deductible mineral tax is a hopeful strategy but it might affect the budget extensively if it fails to work out. In an interview, Monday, Hambayi said he hoped the strategy would work. “The proposed tax revenue they were going to raise from mineral royalty tax was K5.6 billion. And in the 2022 budget, they have obviously accorded the mines deductible mineral tax, which basically should have reduced the tax that they are going to generate but they are proposing that they…...