Minister of energy Peter Kapala says the government might be able to maintain the existing fuel prices once it removes what has been identified as inefficiency costs, but if a decision to increase is made, it won’t be something that will knock off people’s pockets. And Kapala has announced the new Zesco board. Speaking at a briefing, Tuesday, Kapala said a decision to increase fuel prices would be deliberated in Cabinet soon. “There is talk that fuel will be increased. We haven’t come to that yet. Yes stocks are low…...
Menu