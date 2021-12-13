British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley (l) reads the News Diggers! Newspaper when he paid a Courtesy call on Diggers! Managing Editor Mukosha Funga looks, on February 12, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

BRITISH High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says the continued talks between the Zambian government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are stirring investor confidence in the country. In an interview, Woolley said the talks between the Zambian government and IMF had the potential to put Zambia on the trajectory of addressing its debt sustainability issues. “It is a really good step, the announcement by the government of Zambia and the IMF that they have reached a staff level agreement, which opens the way potentially for an extended credit facility…....