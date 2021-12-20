Small and Medium Enterprise Minister Elias Mubanga at the induction meeting of Minister and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SMALL and Medium Enterprises Minister Elias Mubanga has emphasised the need for youths and women to join cooperatives so that they benefit from the Constituency Development Fund that will be rolled out to all parts of the country. And Special Assistant to the President for political affairs Levy Ngoma has urged citizens to utilise cooperatives effectively and not just for the collection of Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP). The duo was speaking after touring the Jochi Genuine Millionaires project in Palabana area on Saturday. The movement, which is comprised of…...