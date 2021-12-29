MINISTER of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has appointed six members to become part of the reconstituted Board of Directors of the Bank of Zambia. Those appointed include: Audit Specialist Sarah Tembo; Systems Specialist Professor Douglas Kunda; Lawyer Dr Patricia Shansonga-Kamanga; Economist Caesar Cheelo; Economist Pamela Bwalya; and Statistician Shebo Nalishebo. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, Wednesday, the appointment of the six brings the total number of Board Members to eight – two of whom are Bank of Zambia Governor…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.