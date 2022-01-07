Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on April 12, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MPOROKOSO PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile has questioned the price at which the roads selected under the Public Private Partnership concession agreement for the development of the western corridor trade facilitation routes will be constructed. Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi recently announced that the Southern African Business Development Forum will invest over US$3 billion for the 11 roads selected under the PPP road package dubbed the Western Trade Facilitation Routes, spanning four provinces and totalling over 2000km. In an interview, Mundubile said the PF were called…...