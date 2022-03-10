ECONOMIST Chibamba Kanyama says government should avoid lending money directly to individuals or institutions but use outsourced creditors to avoid non-repayments. In an interview, Wednesday, Kanyama said government should outsource lending, through private entities which already had platforms and mechanisms for lending money and getting it back. “I am against government itself directly lending money to people. I am for the idea that the CEEC should only focus on creating empowerment mechanisms, for example enhancing the participation of Zambians in procurement and joint ventures. That is where it should be…...



