ZAMBIA Chamber of Commerce, Trade and Industry president Chabuka Kawesha says benefits with regards to economic development do not just happen overnight. In an interview, Kabwesha was reacting to concerns that people could not feel any benefit after the drop in inflation. “Benefits with regard to economic development do not just happen overnight. That, we understand as the business community. There are many underlying factors to that effect. And based on those factors, some in terms of growth or development happens faster. For some, it’s medium to long term, so…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.