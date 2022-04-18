Chibamba Kanyama from institute of directors speaks during Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) 2rd annual anti-money laundering conference at Sandy's creation lodge along Kafue road in Lusaka on December 14, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECONOMIST Chibamba Kanyama says most foreign investors believe in President Hakainde Hichilema as evidenced by the number of invitations he receives to officiate at international investment forums. In an interview, Tuesday, Kanyama said Zambia was on the international radar, adding that foreign investors were highly confident about the prospects of the country’s economy. “Zambia is on the international radar. Foreign investors are highly confident about the prospects of the Zambian economy. If you knew how many invitations the President receives to officiate at international investment forums, you will be surprised…....