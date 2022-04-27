INTERNATIONAL Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says she recognises the urgency for the IMF board to consider Zambia’s request for an IMF programme, and has committed to work with the country in trying to achieve this goal. And Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the new dawn administration has a duty to the Zambian people to transform the country’s economy so that it achieves sustainable growth. This is according to a statement issued, Tuesday, by Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa. “Kristalina Georgieva the head…...



