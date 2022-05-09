FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past the logo of Vedanta installed on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai, India January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

VEDANTA Resources has written a letter to Minister of Mines Paul Kabuswe, promising various progressive changes, in a bid to reclaim the mine. In a letter dated May 5, 2022 Vedanta Resources chief executive officer Sunil Duggal said Vedanta and government needed to engage constructively in order to resolve the dispute between the parties. “On 26 April 2022, you were quoted in the Zambian media as saying that if Vedanta were allowed to resume running Konkola Copper Mines (“KCM”), the government of Zambia would put in place strict conditions so…...