Energy Minister Peter Kapala addresses delegates during the first quarter budget and economic performance briefing by the Ministry of Finance in Lusaka on April 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says there will be no increment in both electricity tariffs and connection fess before the cost of service study is finalised and implemented. In a statement, Sunday, Kapala however said this did not stop the Energy Regulatory Body from looking at ZESCO’s application as was required under the laws governing the sector. “It is the New Dawn Government’s policy and plan that there will be no increment in electricity tariffs and/or electricity connection fees until the Cost of Service Study (COSS) report is analyzed, finalized and…...