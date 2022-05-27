MINISTRY of Agriculture permanent secretary Green Mbozi says fertiliser prices may be reduced but not to K250 for a 50 kg bag as promised during campaigns, adding, at least not this year. Asked in an interview if fertiliser prices would be reduced to the amount which was promised by the President during campaigns, Thursday, Mbozi said prices would reduce but not to those levels, even if the Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia was revamped. “It’s not as simple as that. For instance, let us talk about Urea, do you know how…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.