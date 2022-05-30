VEDANTA Resources Holdings Limited has described the appointment of Jason Kazilimani of KPMG to act as an agent of KCM provisional liquidator and acting official receiver, Celine Nair, as illegal. Meanwhile, Ndhlovu has refuted suggestions that the firm sponsored “Vedanta must return” protests in Chililabombwe. Responding to a press query, Vedanta Zambia Corporate Communications Director Masuzyo Ndhlovu insisted that Nair had no authority to appoint Kazilimani to act as her agent because even her own appointment was being challenged. “It is correct that Vedanta is challenging the Official Receiver’s purported…...



