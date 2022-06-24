Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Elias Mubanga addresses delegates at the opening session of the Bankers Association of Zambia engagement with government at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on January 21. 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT has requested the Japanese government, which is a member of the official creditors’ committee, to support Zambia in the ongoing discussions. And Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) senior vice president Nakamura Toshiyuki has assured that his country is a strong supporter of Zambia’s quest toward debt sustainability. Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Zambia Ryuta Mizuuchi has advised Zambia to quickly sort out its debt issues in order to be able to receive new financial assistance in terms of developmental projects. Speaking during government’s and JICA liaison engagement,…...