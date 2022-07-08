ECONOMIST Professor Oliver Saasa says he is seeing a possibility of the UPND doing things a bit more efficiently in terms of transforming the economy, but it’s important to see how the commitments can be actualised. In an interview, Prof Saasa said from the President’s position, the UPND government seemed ready to do business. “What is happening now is that and we are hoping, and listen to government, especially from the President’s position, he is ready for business. So what is needed is to see how we can actualise these…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.