AIRTEL Zambia says the company is working closely and collectively with the authorities and agents to ensure that business continues amid the relocation of mobile money booths. Government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has embarked on the removal of mobile money booths in most parts of Lusaka. Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo said the mobile booth operators would be relocated in a bid to bring sanity in the trading areas. And when asked in a press query how the exercise had impacted their…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.