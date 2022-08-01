Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane addresses delegates at the post budget town hall symposium at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on November 1, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT and various stakeholders have welcomed the statement by the Creditor Committee for Zambia that it will provide long term debt relief to the country. In a statement, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said government was grateful to the Official Creditors for considering Zambia’s request for debt restructuring, which would unlock the IMF programme approval. “The Official Creditor Committee for Zambia, co-chaired by France and China and vice-chaired by South Africa, met on Monday, 18 July 2022 and provided financing assurances based on Zambia’s request for debt…...