ZAMBIA Consumer Association (ZACA) Executive Secretary Juba Sakala has challenged local distributors and manufacturers to emulate Shoprite by effecting a reduction in prices following the gains recorded in the kwacha. In an interview, Tuesday, Sakala said it was the association’s hope that other businesses could also pass on the benefits of the stabilised currency to consumers. “We want everyone to benefit from this gaining of the kwacha and having competitive prices of basic essential commodities, so we call upon all distributors and manufacturing [companies], especially our local manufacturers, let them also pass on the benefit. I am sure in one way or another they are getting raw materials at affordable prices because the dollar has stabilised, I think for the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.