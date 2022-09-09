MULTICHOICE Zambia has announced a price increment to its DStv Business subscription on Stay Packages, effective from October 1, 2022. The Stay Ultra package has been increased by K45 from K460 to K515, while the Stay Essential package has been increased to K395 from K350. The Stay Basic package has been increased by K25 to K245 from K220. The Asian, European and French Specialist Add-Ons have been increased to K80 from K70. In a statement addressed to its business customers, September 5, MultiChoice Zambia Managing Director Leah Kooma said the price increase was necessitated by MultiChoice’s need to continue providing its valued customers with excellent service and unbeatable content. “MultiChoice is committed to providing its valued customers with unbeatable content,…...



