SECRETARY to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa says although Zambia will not repay the bullet payment on the Eurobond due this month, it is not defaulting because it is engaging official creditors on the way forward. In an interview, Nkulukusa assured citizens that Zambia was not defaulting on the loan. “No it doesn’t [mean we are defaulting] because under the common framework programme, we are under the programme so we have agreed with the creditors that we restructure the debt. And the creditors have agreed that we go into that discussion to restructure. On the basis of that agreement, the IMF even gave us the programme because that was one of the conditions. Now that we have got a programme, we…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.