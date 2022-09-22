THE Bankers Association of Zambia has urged members of the public in possession of the £20 and £50 paper banknotes to deposit them at their respective banks by September 30, before they are phased out. In a statement, BAZ chief executive officer Leonard Mwanza explained that the Bank of England was withdrawing the legal tender status of the paper £20 and £50 banknotes which had been replaced by new polymer notes. ”The Bankers Association of Zambia would like to inform bank customers and members of the public that the Bank of England is withdrawing the legal tender status of the paper £20 and £50 banknotes after 30th September 2022 which have been replaced by new polymer £20 and £50 banknotes…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.