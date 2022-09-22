MINISTER of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe has lamented that his ministry is heavily attacked with falsehoods, arguing that some people even go to his office “mukutusetin’ga”. And Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says there is need to enrich the debate around the mining sector if it is to grow. Meanwhile, Pricewater House Coopers (PWC) country senior partner Andrew Chibuye says there is need to fix taxation issues in order to hit certain targets like getting to 3 million tonnes copper production. Speaking during the PWC review of the Zambian mining industry event, Tuesday, Kabuswe lamented that the Mines and Minerals Development Ministry was the most attacked ministry. “It is very encouraging that as a nation…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.