KENYAN Professor Patrick Lumumba says Africa is in the business of celebrating useless things, observing that people’s levels of satisfaction are very low. And US-based Ghanaian author Dr Samuel Pipim says Africa needs to move away from the culture of dependency to a continent beyond aid. Meanwhile, Economist Chibamba Kanyama says now is the best time to invest for the future because, in the next three years, Zambia’s environment will drastically change for the better. Speaking during the Eden University Entrepreneurship Conference held under the topic “Unlocking Entrepreneurial Opportunities in our Contemporary African Environment”, Friday, Prof Lumumba said the only thing that could change Africa was thinking big. “Africa is in the business of celebrating very useless things. Our levels…...



